Real Madrid could reportedly make a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

The French international has been sidelined for most of the season due to an ankle injury, making only eight appearances across all competitions so far with two assists to his name.

A report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque claims that Real Madrid could make a move for Pogba in the summer, something Zinedine Zidane wants Florentino Perez to do.

The 27-year-old’s current contract with Manchester United expires in 2021 and the Red Devils might want to extend his stay at the club as a midfield comprising him and Bruno Fernandes would be pretty solid.

A report from the Sun, United will demand £100 million to let go of Pogba in the summer. The Frenchman would be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s squad and a midfield comprising of him, Toni Kroos and Casemiro would undoubtedly be one to look out for.