A former Barcelona La Masia graduate, Dani Olmo joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 in the hope of finding regular first-team football.

The youngster went on to join RB Leipzig, despite there being interest in the player from his former club, Barcelona, as well as from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Goal.

It’s since come to light that the player did have an offer to play in the Premier League too.

“I had several offers, not only from Spain, but also from Italy and England,” Olmo told Mundo Deportivo. “But RB Leipzig was the team that bet the most.”

Given how well he played to earn himself the right to move on, and how he’s been playing since, the admission that he might well have been plying his trade in England, will surely leave United supporters miffed.

When the world’s best young footballers become available, then the Red Devils should always be at the head of the queue for their services.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Olmo’s versatility in being able to play on either wing make him a real asset.

Unfortunately, not one that is going to be enjoyed at Old Trafford.