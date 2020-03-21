‘Going to be one of the best’ – Yaya Toure tips Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to be successful

In an interview with Goal, Premier League legend Yaya Toure has tipped Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to be ‘one of the best’ in the world.

Toure insisted that the Spaniard will be a ‘very, very good manager’, the Ivorian was coached by Arteta during his time at Manchester City and the Ivorian hailed the Arsenal boss’ ability.

Toure did however suggest that Arteta can only be ‘one of the best in the world’ if Arsenal ‘spend more and back him.

Do you think Arteta can lead the Gunners back to the top if he’s backed in the transfer market, perhaps in a similar way to how Pep Guardiola has been at City?

Yaya Toure: "Arteta is going to be one of the best coaches, if he can do what he wants." Question is will Arsenal let him (money-wise)?pic.twitter.com/2UcrMAi1Eh — AfcVIP?? (@VipArsenal) March 18, 2020

Arteta was appointed as Arsenal’s manager just before Christmas after Unai Emery was sacked following a dismal spell with the north London outfit.

The former Arsenal captain made Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares his first two signings since taking the reins, the pair were signed to bolster the Gunners’ defensive ranks.

Arsenal have looked encouraging since Arteta took over, the Gunners are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table.

The Emirates outfit have a game in hand over some of their rivals for a Champions League spot, the side are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the team are now comfortable with Arteta’s style of play and that they’re ready to mount a serious challenge for a Champions League spot once football returns after the Coronavirus pandemic hopefully settles.

We’d like to send our best wishes to Arteta, who tested positive for Covid-19 just over a week ago.