Barcelona have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost as former star Neymar is said to be ready to push for a move this summer.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar first spell with the Catalan giants between 2013 and 2017, scoring 105 goals in 186 games while winning countless trophies including three La Liga titles and the Champions League.

He opted to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and although he has enjoyed further success, speculation continues to link him with a return to the Nou Camp.

According to Sport, Barcelona will be handed a major boost in their possible attempt to prise him back to Spain as it’s suggested that Neymar is adamant on returning to his former club and that he will do whatever he can to convince PSG to let him leave.

While that all sounds positive from a Barca perspective, there is of course the major obstacle that still stands in the way of a reunion and that is the Ligue 1 giants, who surely will have no interest in allowing one of their most influential players to leave.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not an offer can be made to convince them to green light an exit, and if Barcelona and Neymar get their reported wish of linking back up together next season.

The reigning La Liga champions are on course to enjoy more success this season, but they haven’t always convinced with Ernesto Valverde departing and succeeded by Quique Setien during the campaign.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 in January coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury troubles, they have been left light in attack this season, albeit they still have Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Add Neymar to that superstar duo though and they could be a real threat again. While the report above offers positivity over a reunion materialising, it remains to be seen if the relevant agreements are reached in the summer.