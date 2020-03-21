Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Jack Grealish just edges it over James Maddison for him amid speculation linking the pair with the Red Devils.

As noted by the Express, United have been linked with both players at the end of the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue to strengthen his squad.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eyeing defensive stalwart linked with leaving Euro giants this summer

With the quality now provided by Bruno Fernandes, coupled with the pace, movement and finishing of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, add either Grealish or Maddison to that mix and United could cause teams real problems next season.

However, it remains to be seen if one of the two emerges as the priority in the coming months, but Ferdinand has explained why he believes that Grealish should get the nod.

“Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question. They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year,” he said in an Instagram Q&A, as quoted by the Metro, and seen in the video below.. “Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about.

“He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking… that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.

“That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing.

“He just edges it for me.”

Grealish, 24, has nine goals and eight assists in 31 appearances for Villa so far this season, while Maddison, 23, has bagged nine goals and three assists in 35 outings.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd are able to prise either player away from their current clubs given the importance that they have for Villa and Leicester respectively.

That said, with Villa battling to stay in the Premier League this season, if they were to be relegated to the Championship after just a year back in the top flight, that could arguably severely weaken their position when it comes to trying to keep their top players.

In turn, time will tell how the situation plays out, but it’s difficult to disagree with Ferdinand’s assessment above as Grealish does seemingly have that little bit extra which sets him apart from his rivals, and that could ultimately end up helping him land a major move to Man Utd in the future.