Luca Toni feels that Gabriel Jesus would be an ideal candidate to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus’ attack.

The Brazilian international has been linked to the Bianconeri lately with the Daily Express (via Tuttosport) claiming that he is on their transfer radar.

SEE MORE: ‘Oriana and I have tested positive’ – Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has contracted the coronavirus

Toni is of the opinion that Jesus would be a suitable attacking partner for Ronaldo ahead of the likes of Harry Kane. As quoted by Football Italia, the 2006 World Cup winner said: “Gabriel Jesus is fast, technical, provides assists. Of these strikers mentioned, the Brazilian from Manchester City is the least striker. But he would be the most suitable to play with Cristiano Ronaldo because CR7 is not a pure centre forward, but he is the one who scores the most and must score the most goals.

“A striker that’s too much a striker, like Kane, who I think is the best of the players under 30, is not necessarily a wonderful match for Cristiano Ronaldo. I see Gabriel Jesus as much better. He scores at City but also makes a lot of assists, opens space for his teammates, presses and he is only 22 years old.”

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, Jesus has had a pretty decent season with Manchester City so far, netting 18 goals and providing nine assists in 39 appearances across all competitions so far.

Gonzalo Higuain is past his prime and it won’t be a surprise if he leaves Juventus in the summer. Jesus could be a suitable addition to Maurizio Sarri’s squad and his addition would bolster their attack. An attack comprising of the 22-year-old, Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala would be a formidable one.

However, City may not be too willing to let go of Jesus as he’s someone who could be a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.