Tottenham legend Osvaldo Ardiles praised Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine came to North London on loan from Real Betis last summer and has made 28 appearances this season so far, scoring twice against Red Star Belgrade and Middlesbrough while providing an assist versus Norwich City.

Ardiles hailed Lo Celso, calling him a sensible player who can play in a variety of midfield positions. As quoted by Goal.com, the Tottenham legend told the club’s official website: “The first thing I’d like to say about Giovani is that I’m very proud of him. Suddenly, when he came here to Spurs, he had one of the worst things that can happen to you as a footballer when you first arrive in a new club – he got injured.

“So, he arrived at a new club in Tottenham, wanted to play, wanted to do well but he couldn’t because of that injury, so it wasn’t the most auspicious of starts. However, he started to play more regularly and, immediately, he made an impact. He’s a very sensible player, he knows what he’s doing all the time, he’s clever and so on. Little by little, I have to say, he’s adapted to the pace of the game here extremely well. Right now, it doesn’t look like he has any problems with that at all.

“He can play in a number of positions in midfield, sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left, he uses his left foot more but he’s very comfortable on the right as well. So basically, he can play in any position in midfield. In fact, he can play the holding, defensive midfield position as well, he already has done this season.”

Lo Celso’s performances have been pretty good this season so far and it’s no surprise that Tottenham signed him on a permanent basis in January. The Argentine international has the capability of becoming a key player for Spurs and a world-class midfielder.

Lo Celso will be someone Jose Mourinho will need to be at his best if Tottenham Hotspur are to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season provided football in England resumes.