After what has been another incredibly successful season for Liverpool, one of their former managers has tipped Jurgen Klopp to stay in the hot seat for many years to come.

At 71 years of age, Roy Evans has been there and done it all with the Reds. A player, then coach and eventually first-team manager, he was on the staff when Liverpool last won the English top division title when Kenny Dalglish was in charge.

With Liverpool now back at the top and within touching distance of the Premier League title, Evans believes that Klopp doesn’t need to go anywhere else.

“While we are playing like this, why would he even think about it?” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Despite having been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, just before the coronavirus situation ensured potential long-term postponements of all sports, Liverpool have cruised through the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, losing just once, to Watford.

With Manchester United the only other team to take points off of them, it’s no wonder that Evans has full belief in the German seeing out what he’s started.

“Everyone will try and knock us off our perch now,” Evans noted, per Daily Mail.

“That comes with being the best. That’s fine. Jurgen will be ready.

“But, yeah, winning the first one gives you confidence and belief that you can do it. If we can win the Premier League this time, who knows where it can take us?

“Jurgen is crucial to it of course but I can see no reason why he would leave.”

More Stories / Latest News Journalist claims Liverpool wouldn’t stand in star’s way if he wishes to leave Good news for Barcelona as key figure set to hand Setien big injury boost Algorithm predicts European and Premier League outcomes, good news for Liverpool fans

The relentless way in which the Reds go hunting down their opposition has been too much for many to handle, and perhaps their only enemy moving forward is their own complacency, because at the moment they’re streets ahead of anyone else in the division.