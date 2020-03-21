‘I love that man’ and ‘he is one of us’ – These Arsenal fans love Wenger’s clothing choice on walk

It’s been almost two years since Arsene Wenger left Arsenal, but it’s clear you can take the Frenchman away from the Gunners but never the Gunners from the Frenchman.

After a storied spell in north London, the veteran tactician stepped down in 2018 and has since kept busy with plenty of punditry work.

It remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for him, but ultimately after such a lengthy and successful career in management, few would begrudge him the opportunity to now sit back and enjoy watching from a distance if he opts against a return to management and seeks other paths.

Naturally though, after spending so many years with Arsenal, it’s to be expected that he will forever hold the club close to his heart, and it was on display this week as the 70-year-old kept himself busy.

As seen in the image below, Wenger was spotted keeping active as he went for a walk with the world now gradually heading towards a collective lockdown in many parts due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Sun reporting that it was taken this week, likely on Friday.

The Arsenal fans below evidently spotted a particular decision on his clothing, and that was his choice to wear a pair of Arsenal shorts for said walk.

Unsurprisingly, the comments came flooding in as the Gunners faithful loved that Wenger was still donning the club’s attire, and it doesn’t look as if he’ll ever fully part ways with Arsenal and neither will the fans ever forget him. Furthermore, others were quick to point out that he should be staying safe indoors at a time like this…

It’s 2020 and Arsène Wenger still wears Arsenal training gear. I love that man. pic.twitter.com/stMU1fYc4d — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 20, 2020

Wenger pictured in London today. Look at his shorts ? . He is one of us pic.twitter.com/eRzqUX4Cb9 — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) March 20, 2020

Wenger spotted in London this morning, sporting Arsenal still. You love to see it pic.twitter.com/GIT0YL50v5 — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) March 20, 2020

You can take the man out of Arsenal, but you can never take Arsenal out of the man. Tears in my eyes. — Alex ??? (@SakaPunch_) March 20, 2020

He’s still wearing arsenal shorts I can’t ?? — Heccy B?? (@amylouise17x1) March 20, 2020

Stay inside boss, can’t be taking any risks! — goatjic (@goonergojic10) March 20, 2020

Protect him at all costs, get him inside right now — Mbappinelli?? (@Mbappinelli) March 20, 2020

You can’t take ?Arsenal?? out of him! — ??? ??????????? ??? (@FirstArsenalFan) March 20, 2020