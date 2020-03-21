Journalist claims Liverpool wouldn’t stand in star’s way if he wishes to leave

According to a Q&A from the Evening Standard’s David Lynch, Liverpool wouldn’t be opposed to selling backup goalkeeper Adrian in the next transfer window.

The Evening Standard reporter was questioned on whether the Reds were ‘likely’ to sign a ‘backup’ goalkeeper.

Lynch claims that Liverpool ‘aren’t looking’ to get rid of Adrian, despite his costly mistake in the Reds’ Champions League knockout clash against Atletico Madrid.

However, Lynch suggests that the Reds wouldn’t stand in Adrian’s way if he wished to leave if an offer of more regular first-team football was made.

Adrian has made 18 first-team appearances for the Reds this season, with Alisson experiencing a couple of injuries this term, the Spaniard has managed to get a good number of minutes under his belt.

Here’s Lynch’s response to the question around the backup goalkeeper situation:

“A back-up ‘keeper would depend on whether reported interest from Spain in Adrian firms up.”

“Liverpool aren’t looking to ship him out after his Champions League blunder (these things happen) but they wouldn’t stand in the way if the offer to play first-team football came in the player expressed a desire to leave.”

“However, I’m not sure that would provide a reprieve for Karius, who wouldn’t be content to simply sit on the bench and could probably do with getting away from the Premier League spotlight as he continues to rebuild his reputation.”

Whilst some fans may be ready to show the door to Adrian after his costly blunder against Atletico, they need to remember that the former West Ham star was solid at the start of the season after Alisson’s injury.

Considering that Alisson is established as Liverpool’s number one, is it really worth the Reds making a potentially marginal improvement in this area, when they can focus on other positions?