Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard has been impressive for Napoli this season so far, netting three goals against Lecce, Brescia and Inter Milan while providing two assists versus Verona and Atalanta.

Ruiz has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona lately with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that both Spanish giants are interested in signing him,

However, according to reports in Spain (as cited by the Daily Star), Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the 23-year-old who is valued at £74 million. It has also been claimed that Bayern Munich are interested in signing him as well.

Ruiz has been an integral player for Napoli since joining them from Real Betis, amassing ten goals and five assists in 72 appearances across all competitions so far. The Spanish international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A and it won’t be much of a surprise if bigger teams in Europe try to sign him in the summer.

Someone like Ruiz could be a suitable addition to Liverpool’s squad and it’ll be interesting to see if the club tries to land him.