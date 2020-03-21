In order for Liverpool to be able to afford potential transfer targets this summer, a £140m exit for one of their star players could be on the cards.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner appears to still be interesting the Reds, with Sport1 reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s side are leading the race ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

With a reported €50m release clause, Werner can’t be considered expensive in today’s market, but a move for Lille’s Boubakary Soumare too, who SPORT suggest Barcelona and Real Madrid are also looking at, will require some cash to be accrued from player sales.

One player who could be sacrificed is Sadio Mane.

The Mirror have reported that the striker, who has been in outstanding form for Liverpool all season, is Zinedine Zidane’s top target, and even at a reported £140m, Mane is well within reach financially for Los Blancos.

Dejan Lovren may also be on the move, with La Lazio Siamo Noi suggesting that Lazio are ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Lyon and AC Milan for his signature.

A fee of at least £18million should be enough for the Italians to prise the defender from Anfield.

Any outstanding monies could be made available for Ben White, a 22-year-old defender who plays for Brighton but who is on loan at Leeds.

Football Insider note that the Reds have been tracking White and that the Seagulls will allow him to leave in the summer.