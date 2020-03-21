Man Utd are reportedly interested in Diego Godin as speculation in Italy suggests that Inter could be ready to let him leave after just one season.

The 34-year-old established himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe during his stint with Atletico Madrid, but he began a new challenge with the Nerazzurri this year.

Unfortunately for him, it hasn’t quite gone to plan as he’s made 25 appearances so far this campaign, but he’s often found himself in and out of the side having sat on the bench for four of the last nine Serie A outings.

In turn, as reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s suggested that Inter could be ready to part ways with the Uruguayan stalwart already with Valencia and Man Utd specifically mentioned as two interested parties.

United have been relatively impressive defensively this season, as they’ve conceded 30 goals in 29 league games, giving them the fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

Harry Maguire has solidified things at the back since his summer move to Old Trafford, and given that they’ve only managed 44 goals in those 29 outings, it would appear as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more immediate priority in the transfer market should be a striker.

Nevertheless, they are paired with Godin in the report above, and it could still be argued that it would be a sensible signing to add experience and quality depth to the squad to push the likes of Maguire and Victor Lindelof and help them improve further.

United have ambitions of competing on multiple fronts at the top level moving forward to win major trophies. Godin has experienced almost everything for club and country over a stellar career, and so he could perhaps be a smart signing with question marks over the long-term futures of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo with both defenders currently out on loan.