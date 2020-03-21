There aren’t too many players that can go into a club as big as Manchester United and make such an immediate impact that club legends such as Bryan Robson are falling over themselves to lavish praise.

‘Robbo’ was being interviewed by the official Manchester United website and was asked about Bruno Fernandes, who has just picked up the March Player-of-the-Month award after also winning it in February.

“I think it’s been a terrific impact and the first signs are he looks like a top player,” Robson said.

“He is always on the move, always wanting the ball, has got a great touch and makes double movements, a bit like Scholesy used to do.

“[…] His energy levels and pace looks really good and he has showed he can hit a pass and score goals. So the initial period where he’s been at the club looks great. Great signs.”

The way in which the Portuguese has slotted into the United midfield has been seamless, and he looks to have added some purpose to a side that was looking flat before his arrival.

It’s not only his goals and general play that has helped United get right back in amongst it in terms of European qualification either, but his evident leadership skills.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Leicester star Ben Chilwell throws egg at mother’s head in stay at home prank £45m rated Atletico Madrid star hands Arsenal summer transfer boost Crystal Palace remind Liverpool of iconic ‘Crystanbul’ that cost Reds the title

Prompting, probing and demanding of his team-mates, he looks to lead by example, and it appears to be rubbing off.

Though Harry Maguire currently has the captain’s armband at Old Trafford, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it handed to Bruno in due course.