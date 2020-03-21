Manchester United stars Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been told to stay back in training to improve their attacking abilities by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as per reports in the Sun.

United players are working from home at the moment because of the Coronavirus epidemic afflicting the UK and Europe.

The Manchester outfit’s players have personalised training and dietary regimes prescribed by the club.

The Sun now claim that United coaches are working with Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to improve the attacking side of their game.

The report states that United coaches are individually working on attacking drills with Matic so that he joins up in attacks rather than just sitting behind, soaking pressure and protecting the back four.

The 31-year-old Serbian midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence for Manchester United in 2020 after spending time frozen out of Solskjaer’s squad earlier in the season.

United left-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has been instructed to work on his crossing and decision making higher up the pitch, in the final third.

The Old Trafford outfit are currently on a 12 match unbeaten run and will look to finish the season strongly after football resumes in England and Europe.