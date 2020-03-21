‘Not his best position’ – Barcelona’s use of star questioned by ace’s international boss

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has questioned Barcelona over their use of star Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per reports in Goal.

According to Dutch manager Koeman, de Jong’s poor form and consistency issues are down to the player being played out of position.

Barcelona signed de Jong from Ajax in 2019 for a transfer fee of £65m, as per Goal. Great things were expected from the ace in the heart of the Barca’s midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled to maintain form this season and much of his industry that he showed for Ajax last season hasn’t come to the fold for the Catalan giants this campaign.

Speaking to Marca about de Jong’s form and position, as quoted by Goal, Koeman said:

“It’s important that he’s playing games, even if they might not be in his preferred position.”

“With the national team, he players deeper but we play with two holding midfielders and Barcelona only play with one and two central midfielders, or sometimes with four central midfielders.”

“The position he is playing now is different to the national team and Ajax.”

“He’s learning to play further forward like this, it’s not all bad, but it’s not his best position. For me, I think he performs better playing deeper.”

De Jong has insisted he is happy playing for Barcelona and has contributed towards the Blaugrana’s cause by scoring two goals and making four assists in his first season in Catalunya.