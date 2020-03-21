Former Juventus striker Luca Toni doesn’t believe that a Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane partnership would work for the Turin giants.

As per Tuttosport, the reigning Serie A champions have been paired with a swoop for the talismanic Tottenham captain to bolster their attacking options.

SEE MORE: Serie A’s potential wage cuts could see Cristiano Ronaldo miss out on up to £8.4m

It comes amid growing speculation over Kane’s future in north London, with the Telegraph reporting earlier this month that he could consider his future this summer, while Spurs are believed to value him at over £150m.

There is absolutely no denying the quality that both Kane and Ronaldo possess, as they’ve proven themselves again so far this season with the England international bagging 17 goals in 25 games, while the Juve superstar has 25 goals in 32 outings.

Individually, they are among the top players in Europe. However, Toni’s issue is that that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would combine well together in the same team if Juventus were to land Kane’s signature this summer.

“CR7 is not a pure center forward, but he is the one who scores the most and must score the most goals,” he told Tuttosport. “A finisher, such as Kane, who I consider the best of the under 30s, is not necessarily perfect for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I see Gabriel Jesus as a better option, who assists at City but also scores a lot, he opens spaces for his teammates, presses and is only 22 years old.”

It’s difficult to disagree with the 2006 World Cup winner’s assessment, as while they are two world-class players in their own right, it could be detrimental to Juve’s chances of success if they can’t work together.

In turn, it remains to be seen if they prioritise what works for Ronaldo and build around him, while it’s unclear what the impact of any new signings this summer would have on the likes of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.