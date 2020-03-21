The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world, showing no sign of slowing down and affecting people of every race, creed and colour.
On Saturday evening, another Juventus player let everyone know via social media that he had contracted the virus.
Paulo Dybala confirmed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend Oriana had both tested positive for Covid-19, following the two positive tests on Dybala’s Juve team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.
In what is clearly an unprecedented and evolving situation, Dybala at least seems calm, thanking everyone for their support via his social media message, and also noting that “luckily we are in perfect conditions.”
Being fit and healthy youngsters, the pair are unlikely to be considered a high risk, however, it’s imperative that they, and everyone else, follow the guidelines set down by the World Health Organisation as they set about trying to contain the virus as quickly as possible.
Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos ?????? Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! ?????? Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. ??????