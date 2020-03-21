The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world, showing no sign of slowing down and affecting people of every race, creed and colour.

On Saturday evening, another Juventus player let everyone know via social media that he had contracted the virus.

Paulo Dybala confirmed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend Oriana had both tested positive for Covid-19, following the two positive tests on Dybala’s Juve team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

In what is clearly an unprecedented and evolving situation, Dybala at least seems calm, thanking everyone for their support via his social media message, and also noting that “luckily we are in perfect conditions.”

Being fit and healthy youngsters, the pair are unlikely to be considered a high risk, however, it’s imperative that they, and everyone else, follow the guidelines set down by the World Health Organisation as they set about trying to contain the virus as quickly as possible.