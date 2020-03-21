It could turn out to be the most important decision of his managerial career at Old Trafford.

Despite Odion Ighalo surprising everyone with his form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that he requires a proven striker this summer to help propel Manchester United back to the big time.

The losses of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku left the Red Devils light up front, and once Marcus Rashford was struck down by injury, it forced Solskjaer to get short-term cover.

Looking at things in the longer term, the Norwegian needs a prolific marksman. A No.9 of proven quality.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, there are a few names currently in the frame, and two already ply their trade in England’s top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is admired by both Solskjaer and Ed Woodward, Robson notes, with the manager also keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez.

Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele are other names under consideration.

It’s clear what Kane would bring to United’s front line, and whilst Jimenez might be termed an old-fashioned centre-forward, he has been one of the focal points of Wolves’ revival.

Whether either of their club chairman would welcome an approach is a moot point at this stage.