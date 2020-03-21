Though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t yet made it clear whether he will leave Arsenal, a surprise name has been thrown into the mix to replace him.

At 30 years of age, the Gabonese has just one year left on his current contract, and given his advancing years, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility to think he might like another crack at the Champions League before it’s too late.

Mikel Arteta would surely have the final say on whether the striker stays or goes, but should Aubameyang leave for pastures new, sports writer, Matt Scott, believes that he should be replaced by Burnley’s Chris Wood.

“If Arsenal do lose Aubameyang or Lacazette, then Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, great as they look, are still too raw at the age they are to be leading the line for a club like Arsenal,” Scott told talkSPORT, reported by Daily Star.

“So they are going to have to look at another centre forward and, believe it or not, I believe it should be Chris Wood!”

Scott goes on to suggest that the Gunners have missed Olivier Giroud and the way in which the Frenchman played, with Wood having a similar style to the striker.

It’s an interesting point of view and not without merit. In what is, with respect, an average Burnley side, Wood has a superb goals to games return of 11 in 26 games, per transfermarkt.

Despite not being a big name, the New Zealander could be just what Arsenal have been looking for.