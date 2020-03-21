Kevin Phillips is of the opinion that Chris Wilder should win the Premier League Manager of the season award ahead of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Sheffield United have arguably been the surprise package of England’s top flight in 2019/20 as the newly-promoted team are currently seventh in the table with 43 points, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Phillips is of the opinion that if the Blades manage a top-five finish in the Premier League, Wilder should be awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award ahead of Klopp.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “Unfortunately for Klopp, it is Chris Wilder for me. If he manages to get them into the top four or five on the budget they have had and with the players they have got… Blimey! They have no top stars, just a great team ethic and, spirit. What he has built there when you compare it to the budget of the top six – it is an incredible job.

They deserve to be where they are because of the football they play as well. Everyone knows how they play and people have time to work out a system to try and stop them and a lot of them cannot. He believes in his own philosophy and he buys players to fit into his system. If Sheffield United do not finish in the top five I would give it to Klopp, hands down but if Chris Wilder finishes in that top five, on that budget, I would certainly give it to him.”

Wilder has done a very good job with Sheffield United this season and he definitely is someone who should be considered for the Manager of the Season award. However, this Liverpool side has done pretty well under Jurgen Klopp and they have a very good chance of winning the Premier League if football resumes. Hence, the German seems a relatively worthy recipient ahead of Wilder.

Provided the Sheffield United boss wins despite his team finishing outside the top four, he would be the first manager since Tony Pulis in 2013/14 who won the Premier League Manager of the Season award despite his club ending outside the top four. Pulis managed Crystal Palace back then who finished 11th in the table.