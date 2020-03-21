Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Leroy Sane.

The German international has made 134 appearances for Manchester City so far, netting 39 goals while providing 45 assists.

SEE MORE: Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals to sign Juventus ace

Sane has been linked to Bayern Munich and a report from the Spanish newspaper Sport (via Bild) claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined the race to sign him as well.

This report also claims that the 23-year-old could be valued at £92 million and that the reigning Bundesliga champions are still the frontrunners for his signature.

Sane hasn’t featured in a single match this season due to the injury he sustained during the Community Shield clash against Liverpool back in August.

Someone like the 23-year-old would be a strong addition to Real or Barcelona’s squads. However, it doesn’t seem very likely that the latter will try to sign him as they have some pretty good attacking options.

Man City might want to keep Sane for a while but it may not be easy for them to do so, especially with their Champions League ban.