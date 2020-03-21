Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican international has been in fine form for Wolves this season so far, netting 22 goals and providing ten assists in 44 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid prepared to pay star’s €80m release clause to address key issue

According to Spanish magazine Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 28-year-old who is currently valued at €50 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also states Zidane thinks that Jimenez is an ideal striker to support Karim Benzema.

The Mexican international previously played for Atletico Madrid some years back but it was a disappointing one as he scored only one goal in 28 matches across all competitions.

Jimenez’s preformances have been pretty impressive for Wolves and it won’t be a surprise if other top European clubs are interested in signing him. Someone like the 28-year-old would be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s squad but there’s a fair chance of him being benched. Besides, Wolves may not be too eager to let go of Jimenez.