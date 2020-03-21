According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are keen to keep hold of talent Achraf Hakimi, the ace’s current deal expires next summer and Los Club would like to extend the full-back’s deal by four years.

Hakimi has impressed whilst on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the Moroccan has produced some impressive goal contributions during his second season with the German giants.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Madrid are keen for Hakimi to renew his contract with Los Blancos until 2025, the report does also add that the 21-year-old has doubts about his return to Madrid.

Hakimi has established himself as a key player in Lucien Favre’s side, the youngster will have fiercer competition for a starting spot when he returns to the Bernabeu.

Mundo do claim that Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of the ace and that the Frenchman sees Hakimi as a potential long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

Hakimi has registered a sensational seven goals and 10 assists from 36 first-team appearances this season, the attack-minded right-back looks like a real superstar for the future.

Would you like Los Blancos to do everything they can to secure the ace’s services for the future?