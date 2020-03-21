‘Reminds me of Gerrard’ – Ex-PL star compares Spurs star to Liverpool legend

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Premier League star Kevin Phillips has claimed that Spurs star Moussa Sissoko ‘reminds’ of him Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Phillips’ claims are sure to cause controversy, the former England international hailed Sissoko as a ‘superb’ player, hinting that the Frenchman deserves the same credit as superstar teammates like Harry Kane.

Spurs beat Everton to sign the tireless midfielder from Newcastle for a fee of £30m three-and-a-half years, as per BBC Sport.

After some struggles at the start of his Spurs career, Sissoko has established himself as a key player for the side, the 30-year-old’s energy is a massive driving force for the team.

With all respect to Sissoko, Phillips’ comparisons of the midfielder to Steven Gerrard can only be considered as excessive to say the least.

Here’s what the former European Golden Boot winner had to say:

“He has been a huge miss. Since that World Cup final, he has been a different player.”

*Note: Phillips appears to be confused as Sissoko didn’t feature in the 2018 World Cup Final, he wasn’t even part of France’s squad for the tournament.

“At one point Kane, Son and, Sissoko were the first names on the teamsheet. We keep speaking about Son and Kane and Sissoko goes under the radar.”

“He is a superb player – power, pace and travels with the ball really well. He can take the ball in tight situations with his strength.”

“With this big lay-off, when we do reconvene it will be like having a new signing for Mourinho. What a huge boost that will be. Sissoko is a huge player for Tottenham. He reminds me of Gerrard, a little bit.”

Sissoko is currently injured, the Frenchman has been out since New Year’s Day, with Football Insider claiming that the star suffered knee ligament damage.

As I’ve mentioned earlier, with the upmost respect towards Sissoko – who is a top player, there’s really no reasons why the Frenchman should be compared to a Premier League great of Gerrard’s calibre.

The duo are actually very different as well, which makes Phillips’ comparisons more surprising. Sissoko is a much more defensive-minded player than Gerrard.