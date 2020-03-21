Man Utd have been paired with an interest in Inter stalwart Diego Godin, and it’s now reported in Italy that a swap deal could be put on the table.

The Red Devils have been relatively impressive in defence this season, conceding just 30 goals in their 29 Premier League games which gives them the fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

However, with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo currently out on loan coupled with Phil Jones’ lack of playing time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could find himself short of quality depth if that trio in particular were to move on this summer.

In turn, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that a swap deal could be done to take Godin from Inter, with the suggestion being that Jesse Lingard could move in the opposite direction.

It’s noted that the two clubs have done a lot of business recently with deals for Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young. With that in mind, relations may be strong, and so another deal this summer could be on the cards.

It comes as Lingard has struggled badly this season to find his best form, as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

With no goals or assists in 20 Premier League outings, that has perhaps raised question marks over his role under Solskjaer moving forward, and in turn has put him in the conversation for a swap deal, as per the report above.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that happen, but perhaps the 27-year-old needs a fresh start to kick-start his career again, while his exit in this particular touted deal would allow Man Utd to shore up their backline further and create space in the final third to bring in a reinforcement.

As per the Express, both Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been paired with a move to Old Trafford this summer, which in turn would only serve to perhaps push Lingard further down the pecking order under Solskjaer anyway.