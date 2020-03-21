Two-month Premier League extension could cost a spot in the Europa League

The Premier League could buy a two-month extension to the current season if it were to surrender a Europa League spot, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

With the Premier League suspended until May because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a high possibility that the PL won’t finish before UEFA’s 30th June deadline.

There is also the situation that UEFA would start next season’s Champions League and Europa League campaign before the Premier League and FA Cup can finish.

The top six won’t play a game in Europe until September when the group stages for the Champions League and Europa League begin.

However, the last European qualification spot i.e. seventh place in the league table, is scheduled to play a Europa League qualifier starting July 20th.

Should the Premier League decide to forego Europa League football for the seventh-placed team, it would buy the English top-flight at least two months and would surely ensure that the Premier League and FA Cup finish before the start of the Champions League and Europa League.

Both the Premier League and UEFA would not comment on the prospect of the PL surrendering a Europa League spot to help finish the English top-flight season, so at the moment it is just a possibility.

It seems too soon to speculate on what will happen at this moment in time, should the Coronavirus pandemic become even more dangerous, UEFA will surely have to push back their July 20th Europa League qualifiers.