Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka pranks baby daughter with bitter taste of lemon

Footballers seem to be running out of ideas to keep themselves entertained whilst at home, earlier Ben Chilwell pranked his mother by throwing a raw egg into her head.

Now, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has taken things to a new level by pranking his baby daughter whilst in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic – which infected Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Xhaka hasn’t stuck to the toilet roll challenge that many top players are doing, instead he took to TikTok to prank his baby daughter with a lemon.

Xhaka sliced a lemon before approaching his baby girl who was sitting comfortably on the sofa. The midfielder then fed his daughter the lemon, with the bitter taste sparking a shocked reaction from the infant.

Xhaka tried to get his daughter to have a second bite, but she wasn’t having it. Ayana is the couple’s first child and was born in early October.

Take a look at the brutal prank below:

Granit Xhaka on TikTok, pranking his young daughter with the taste of a lemon. ?? [TT: granit.xhaka.34] #afc pic.twitter.com/MqEao6Cacr — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 21, 2020