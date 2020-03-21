Menu

Video – ‘Every player on Liverpool’ – LeBron James lists his favourite football players

Liverpool FC
With no sport for the foreseeable future because of the ever-changing coronavirus situation, NBA legend, LeBron James, decided to do a social media Q and A for his fans.

Streaming live on Facebook, James was asked who his favourite footballers were.

He quickly noted that all of the Liverpool team were on his list, and he, perhaps unsurprisingly, then added Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though it took him over thirty seconds, he eventually added Barcelona’s Leo Messi.

Not a bad roll call that!

