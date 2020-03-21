With no sport for the foreseeable future because of the ever-changing coronavirus situation, NBA legend, LeBron James, decided to do a social media Q and A for his fans.

Streaming live on Facebook, James was asked who his favourite footballers were.

He quickly noted that all of the Liverpool team were on his list, and he, perhaps unsurprisingly, then added Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka pranks baby daughter with bitter taste of lemon Barcelona could loan ace to Euro giants so that they can make a move for €150m-rated top transfer target ‘Oriana and I have tested positive’ – Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has contracted the coronavirus

LeBron James names Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as his favourite football players in the world and “football legends”. pic.twitter.com/79J4Qrk95s — TC. (@TotalCristiano) March 20, 2020

Though it took him over thirty seconds, he eventually added Barcelona’s Leo Messi.

He mentioned Messi too. Another desperate attempt by the most desperate fan base in the world. pic.twitter.com/kIzl0Ryvp1 — Mamba_mentality?? (@krobo_prince) March 21, 2020

Not a bad roll call that!