Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has rightly been in the news this season thanks to some excellent displays for Los Blancos.
On Saturday, however, he made the headlines for an entirely different reason.
Playing the computer game, Fortnite, alongside a friend, the Belgian stopper can be seen getting up from his chair and disappearing into the distance.
As his friend, nearest the camera, continues with the game commentary, Courtois lets out a loud fart, taking his playing partner’s focus from the game momentarily as he struggles to contain his laughter.
