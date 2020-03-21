Inter forward Romelu Lukaku has shown his class by making a sizeable donation to help the San Raffaele hospital in Milan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The north of Italy has been hit particularly hard during the crisis, with the Guardian noting that they confirmed a 24-hour record in deaths on Friday after 627 more people died in the country which in turn has tragically raised the total number to 4,032.

It is a difficult time for the entire world as cases and death tolls continue to rise in countries across the globe, but Italy have now had more deaths than in China, where the virus is said to have originated.

With so many cases to deal with, the hospitals in Italy are undoubtedly coming under heavy pressure and stress during this difficult time, and Lukaku has done his part to help.

As seen in the video below, he has confirmed that he is donating €100,000 to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, and has called on his followers to offer their help too.

It’s a classy gesture from the Belgian international as with most of north Italy on lockdown, he has given his assistance in the best way he possibly can right now to get help to the doctors and nurses who need it most.