Video: Why Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool all want £30m wonderkid Jude Bellingham

His name has dominated transfer gossip columns in recent weeks, as Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham has been linked with Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Championship outfit this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances.

Primarily deployed in midfield but also capable of playing on the left or right side, his quality and potential has been matched by versatility as he has attracted attention from some top clubs.

Reports have suggested that both Man Utd and Chelsea are battling over him with a £30m valuation being touted, while Liverpool have also been paired with an interest along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

For a 16-year-old to be given a £30m price-tag arguably says a lot in itself, as does the calibre of clubs said to be interested in him.

Bellingham is seemingly a big talent, and as seen in the video below, there is evidently reason to be excited about his future as it offers a clearer understanding of why so many eyes are currently on him.

He still has huge room for improvement and development, which will come with experience and playing time. Further, he will need to prove that he can make the step up in levels and produce.

Nevertheless, based on what we’ve seen from him this season, whether it’s Man Utd, Chelsea or Liverpool, or perhaps a move abroad, whoever lands Bellingham this summer is going to have a real talent on their hands.

From his defensive work to his passing range and ability to get goals, he ticks a lot of the right boxes for a young talent and that in turn could see him seal a big move sooner rather than later.