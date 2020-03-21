‘You’ve got to go and improve again’ – Sky Sports pundit on where Liverpool could still strengthen

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Liverpool could still do with a prolific striker in the squad to help them maintain their success moving forward.

The Merseyside giants secured the Champions League trophy last season, while they remain on course to end their long wait for a league title this year, assuming the campaign is given the green light to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp’s strategy, philosophy on how he wants his side to play and the system which revolves around Roberto Firmino leading the line while supported by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah appears to be working incredibly well for them.

However, Merson is adamant that Liverpool could still do with a clinical striker who can provide them with 20+ goals a season to take that pressure off them when needed as he discussed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal.

“That’s the only thing that worries me regarding Aubameyang and Klopp, because Liverpool do need a forward,” he told Sky Sports. “Let’s be honest, they haven’t got a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work really well together as a three, but you do need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss.

“Firmino is a top player but he can go long periods of time without scoring. You still need someone who is a safety net in terms of goals and that’s what Aubameyang can provide.

“Liverpool also need to continue to improve. Winning trophies is hard, but coming back and winning them again is even harder. When you win something, you’ve got to go and improve again. Some teams go and keep the faith in the squad that won and go from there, but you have to keep improving if you want to stay on top.”

It’s hard to go against what has worked for Liverpool to this point, as the proof is on the pitch that despite Firmino’s limited scoring, they have found a formula that works for them and it has led to success.

That said, Merson still makes a valid point and it would only serve to make the Reds more dangerous and arguably more capable of sustaining their success for years to come if they keep evolving and improving the squad.

Adding a striker who is capable of scoring prolifically would merely add another dynamic to their attack, making it more difficult for their rivals to keep up with them. In turn, Merson makes a fair point, but time will tell if it’s one that Klopp agrees with heading into the summer.