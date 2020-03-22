Arsenal are reportedly facing paying as much as £50million to seal the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Celtic Star.

Edouard has been linked with the Gunners by the Daily Mirror, who claim manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign him to strengthen his attack regardless of what happens with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That report suggests the highly-rated Frenchman would cost around £30m, but the Celtic Star claim the Scottish giants are likely to demand a great deal more than that.

It could be that that kind of money will look very acceptable in the near future, but for now it perhaps seems a bit of a gamble on a player yet to really test himself in a more competitive league.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope for some signings this summer, or whenever possible, with this season proving a very difficult one for the north London outfit.

If the season can resume once the coronavirus crisis calms down later in the year, one imagines AFC are in with a decent shout of getting fourth or fifth place, but it won’t be easy, and a club of this size will want to be aiming for more than that.