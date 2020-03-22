Arsenal are reportedly interested in sealing the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season with the Hoops so far, netting 27 goals and providing 19 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen their attack regardless of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future and Edouard is someone they are interested in signing during the summer. This report also claims that Leicester City and Everton are interested in the French U21 international who is rated at £30million.

Edouard has been an integral player for Celtic since joining them from Toulouse, netting 60 goals and providing 31 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions so far.

Someone like the 22-year-old would undoubtedly be a solid addition to Arsenal’s squad, especially if Aubameyang leaves the club. Besides, if Edouard is to have a chance of making France’s team for next summers European championships, playing in a bigger league might help.

However, Celtic will surely do all they can to keep such an important player, even if they have had to cope with losing big names to the more established European leagues in the past.