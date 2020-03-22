Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Rangers star striker Alfredo Morelos, according to Football Espana via AS.

The report states that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is looking to bolster his attack in the next transfer, with Rangers’ Morelos emerging as a possible target.

The Columbian striker has put in stellar performances for Rangers since his move to the Scottish giants from Finnish league side HJK and has scored 44 goals in 89 league games.

Atletico have been heavily linked with moves for forwards this summer, including the likes of Edinson Cavani and Fernando Llorente as per the report.

However, the 23-year-old striker Morelos is a cheaper and younger alternative for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

As per Football Espana, Morelos could cost around €15 to 20m and is a more viable option for the Spanish giants with the doubts surrounding the futures of Diego Costa and Ivan Saponjic, who have both struggled with injuries during this season’s campaign.