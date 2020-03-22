Manchester United are reportedly confident they can complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer from Arsenal for as little as £35million this summer.

The Gabon international’s Emirates Stadium future looks in real doubt at the moment as he heads towards the final year of his contract, with little sign that he’s ready to pen a new deal.

This has put the likes of Man Utd, Barcelona and Inter Milan on alert for his signature, with Aubameyang likely to be seeking Champions League football.

The Sun claim this means Arsenal are already resigned to losing their star player, which suggests United are right to be optimistic about getting this signing done.

Although the Red Devils may still be stinging from how badly things went for them when they signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, it seems they remain one of the main clubs in for another big raid on the Gunners.

Aubameyang seems ideal for United’s needs at the moment as they could do with more options up front after becoming overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, while loan signing Odion Ighalo may not stay at Old Trafford permanently despite a strong start with the club.