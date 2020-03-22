Figuring out what to do with a big money signing after it doesn’t work out is something that can make or break a team in the long run.

Whoever sanctioned the move will obviously do everything they can to try and save face, but giving more chances to someone who isn’t fitting in will just hurt results and hurt the progress of someone else in the squad.

Antoine Griezmann looked like a great fit at Barcelona, he had proven class in La Liga and could play anywhere across the front three, but it’s just not happened for him.

According to a report from Sport, Barca have now placed him on the transfer list and are actively looking to sell him on as they rebuild their squad.

They go on to say that he was signed for €120m, but they would be willing to accept €100m to sell him now. It’s even suggested that they might even accept the worst case scenario of a loan deal that covers his wages and gives an annual fee, but they would rather sell him outright.

The potential suitors are listed as Man United, PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal, but it would be a brave move for any of them to make.

He’s 29 and there are suggestions that he’s past his peak after Diego Simeone ran him into the ground for the past few years, but €100m for someone of that age and in poor form doesn’t look like good business.