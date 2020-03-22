According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have already started negotiations with Villarreal over the potential signing of defender Pau Torres.

Sport claims that Barcelona will reshape their defensive line in the next transfer window, with the Blaugrana set to part ways with Samuel Umtiti – with Torres seen as one of three replacements for the French star.

The report adds that the Spanish giants are keen on signing a left-sided central defender, Torres is one of the very few top centre-backs in Europe that’s left-footed.

Sport claim that Torres has a release clause of €50m, but that Barcelona wouldn’t be prepared to meet this price-tag. The Coronavirus pandemic is also predicted by Sport to have an impact on the market.

The report highlights that Barcelona are in informal discussions with both Villarreal and Torres at this moment in time.

Torres has continued to impress after making waves whilst on loan at Malaga last season, the ace’s solid performances this term earned him a debut for Spain in November.

Torres even managed to score on his first outing for Spain’s senior team. It’s clear that the 23-year-old is one of the premier left-sided centre-back options in world football.