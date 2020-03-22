Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Jeremie Boga.

The 23-year-old has been in pretty good form for Sassuolo this season so far, netting eight goals while providing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far.

Boga has been linked to Chelsea with the Daily Mail claiming that he was willing to return to the Blues for £12.8 million.

However, a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Barcelona and Napoli are also interested in signing the attacker.

Boga has made 52 appearances across all competitions for Sassuolo since joining them in 2018, scoring 11 goals while providing five assists.

The Serie A side may not want to lose the 23-year-old given his fine performances this season.

Boga was at Chelsea’s youth team for six years but made only one appearance for the senior team in their Premier League opener against Burnley in 2017/18.

Provided he returns to the Blues, he may not be a regular but would receive more first-team opportunities than at Barcelona as they already have Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele who are capable of playing in the left winger position.