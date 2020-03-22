Everything that’s happened recently means we’ve not heard a lot about the implications for Man City and their Champions League ban, but it could still have a big impact this Summer.

Nobody really knows if it will stand and how it might impact the players at City, but it’s easy to see some players pushing for a move if the ban stands.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the ban by making a move for Aymeric Laporte in the Summer.

It’s suggested that Barca have been tracking him for years, so it makes sense that they might chose to re-ignite that interest if he was available.

He’s not actually been that impressive since making the move from Athletic Bilbao, so it could make sense for City to let him go if they needed to raise some extra funds to cover the lack of Champions League revenue.

There’s no suggestion of a price tag at this point, but he played his best football in La Liga so it might actually make sense for everyone for this move to happen.