Barcelona stars willing to take pay cut as Coronavirus crisis hits the club financially

It’s rare that elite footballers and the general public will find themselves in a similar situation, but these are strange times.

It’s likely that a lot of us will be aware of the pressure and worry surrounding employment just now, with employees all around the country facing no work and reduced wages.

It sounds like that players at Barcelona are going through a similar situation, as the club starts to feel the pinch with a lack of income.

AS has reported that talks are still ongoing between the senior players and club officials, but it’s likely that they will accept a pay cut to help the club through this situation.

This could be huge when it comes to clubs around the world, as Scottish side Hearts had gone through a similar situation, but this could prompt many other clubs to push for a similar move.

The report suggests that Barca will have to adjust their budget going forward and the lost income just now is something they will never manage to recover, which is why they’ve been forced to ask the players to take a pay cut.