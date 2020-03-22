It’s common that Barcelona and Real Madrid will be linked with the same signings, and that seems even more likely when they have an obvious need in the same position.

Jordi Alba and Marcelo have both been outstanding for years at left back, but they’re getting older and age and injuries are starting to have an impact.

It’s not to say that they’re completely finished, but it’s clear that a succession plan is needed as they struggle to stay fit and play in every game.

It’s also worth noting that there aren’t a tremendous amount of elite left backs in the world, so this news with David Alaba could be interesting.

According to Get Football News Germany, the Bayern Munich star is pushing to be represented by super-agent Pini Zahavi ahead of possible contract talks with the German side.

They also indicate that talks haven’t actually taken place yet, so this could be an attempt to force a move away rather than an extension.

The Austrian turns 28 in the Summer and he’s made over 370 appearances for Bayern so it’s easy to see why top clubs might be interested. Apart from a brief loan spell he’s spent his entire career with the Bavarian side, so this feels like his last chance to seal a big transfer if that’s what he wants.