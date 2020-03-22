Werder Bremen have reportedly set an asking price of €38 million for Milot Rashica.

The Kosovo international has had a pretty decent season with Werder Bremen this season, netting ten goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far.

Rashica has been linked to Liverpool with German magazine Bild claiming that the Reds were interested in signing him.

According to the Daily Mirror (via Gazeta Blic), Werder Bremen will demand €38 million for the 23-year-old who has also attracted interest from Aston Villa.

Rashica has made 64 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side since joining them from Vitesse, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists.

Given his current form, there’s a good chance other clubs could make a move for the Kosovar international. Werder Bremen would prefer keeping Rashica but given that they have a good chance of being relegated this season, it could be hard for them to do so.

The 23-year-old could be a fine backup option to Sadio Mane at Liverpool since he predominantly plays as a left winger.