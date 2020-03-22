Although it’s a shame for the fans that the European Championships have been delayed this Summer, it could actually benefit a number of players.

There will be some with injuries who would’ve struggled to get fit in time, while many other players find themselves in unfavourable situations at their club and need to move.

READ MORE: Chelsea youngster feels confident of breaking through next season thanks to Frank Lampard

That could apply to Emerson Palmieri after he’s struggled for game time at Chelsea. He does look like a genuine option for Italy left back, but he’s unlikely to impress Roberto Mancini from the stands.

That could explain a recent report from Football.London, where they claim that Mancini has told Emerson to evaluate his options this Summer.

He’s barely played for Chelsea since the turn of the year and it’s hard to see him getting back into the side, while Mancini has admitted it would be good for him to move to Italy and play regularly there.

If he wants to leave then it’s hard to see Chelsea standing in his way, so this could be a very interesting Summer for the left-back in terms of his club and international future.