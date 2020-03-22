Of course a lot of this has been down to Chelsea’s transfer ban last Summer, but Frank Lampard has shown it’s possible to bring through a lot of young players and still challenge for the top four.

You could argue that they aren’t ready to challenge for major silverware just now, but they have a good core of youngsters to build on for years to come.

Next season could be interesting for Chelsea as you have to expect that some experienced signings will be made, but it also sounds like some more youngsters have been inspired by what’s happened this season.

According to a report from The Sun, Trevoh Chalobah is eyeing a breakthrough at Stamford Bridge next season. He’s capable of playing in defence or midfield, and has still impressed in a difficult season for Huddersfield.

Speaking about his chances next season Chalobah said:

”That’s what Frank has brought, giving the young players confidence for them to go out there and show people that they are capable of doing what they can do now, and you can see that in their performances.”

”If I do well myself, then hopefully next season I can join those boys I’ve grown up with as well.”

It’s hard to see him immediately coming back as a first choice option, but at least he’s seen that if he gets a chance and plays well then he should be rewarded with more opportunities afterwards.