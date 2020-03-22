Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has confirmed Juventus’ interest in Kaio Jorge.

The 18-year-old striker is among the most promising young prospects in Brazil and played a key role in their U17 World Cup win last year. Jorge was the joint-second highest scorer of the competition with five goals including one in the final against Mexico at the Estadio Bezerrao. He also had an assist to his name and was awarded the Bronze Boot.

Juventus have been linked to Jorge with Goal.com claiming a few weeks back that they were tracking him. Peres confirmed that the Bianconeri along with two other Italian clubs and one from France asked about the teenager. As translated by Goal.com, the Santos President told Calciomercato: “Juventus asked about him, but made no formal offer. I told them his release clause is €75m, but we are open to negotiation. We were discussing closer to €30m (£28m/$32m), but not just with Juve.

Two other Italian teams are very active as well as a French one. However, since no news has come out in the press, I cannot reveal the names.”

Jorge has featured in two Copa Libertadores matches for Santos this season so far against Defensa and Delfin SC, scoring against the former. After his impressive performances in the U17 World Cup, there’s every chance of bigger clubs showing interest in signing him.

Jorge would be a suitable addition to Juventus and could be someone who could lead the club’s attack in the future.