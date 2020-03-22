Philippe Coutinho has reportedly admitted he regrets his decision to leave Liverpool for a transfer to Barcelona in 2018.

The Brazil international’s career has gone badly downhill since then, with the Daily Mirror now linking him with a possible summer move back to the Premier League.

The report explains that Coutinho has admitted to friends that he should never have left Liverpool, and it’s easy to see why he’d have big regrets.

Not only has the 27-year-old badly struggled for form since his move from Anfield to the Nou Camp, but his former club have enjoyed huge success without him.

Jurgen Klopp has built a stunning squad that won the Champions League last season and who are just two wins away from being confirmed as Premier League champions – even if the current coronavirus crisis means they may have to wait a few more months to celebrate.

Liverpool don’t seem keen on re-signing Coutinho, with the Mirror only linking him with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

This comes as the report explains that Bayern Munich seem unlikely to take up the option to sign Coutinho from Barca permanently.