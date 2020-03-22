Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have enquired about a possible transfer deal for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has struggled since leaving Liverpool in January 2018, and it now looks like clubs have been given a possible boost in terms of bringing him back to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bayern Munich don’t want to make Coutinho’s loan deal permanent due to his £100million asking price, and Man Utd and Chelsea have been among the sides to make enquiries about him.

The 27-year-old has also been targeted by Arsenal and Tottenham, according to the Mirror, and it could be that a move back to England is just what he needs to revive his career.

Liverpool fans will know all too well what Coutinho is capable of, with the silky South American star always a joy to watch during his time on the Reds’ books.

United could do with that kind of spark in their side at the moment, and might be the best-placed to afford a potential £100m deal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, may also feel Coutinho is worth gambling on due to still needing a replacement for Eden Hazard after losing him to Real Madrid last summer.