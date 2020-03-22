Marouane Fellaini among more big names in football to contract coronavirus

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has become one of the latest big names in football to contract coronavirus.

The Belgian, currently contracted to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng, is not currently feeling any symptoms but has been confirmed as testing positive for the illness, according to HLN.

A growing number of big names in the footballing world have been catching the virus, which is spreading around the world at the moment after initially appearing in China earlier in the year.

As reported by BBC Sport, AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel Maldini have also tested positive for coronavirus, and have also both been described as feeling well.

Many people seem to contract the bug but feel only mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all, but it is important to avoid spreading it to elderly people or those with other pre-existing health conditions.

One imagines many in football will not experience coronavirus too badly, but let’s hope these big names and role models can set a good example by staying at home and encouraging everyone else to do so too until the situation improves.